Election tribunal allows Mian Azhar’s appeal

LAHORE: An election tribunal on Monday allowed an appeal of former Punjab governor Mian Azhar and accepted his nomination papers from NA-129, Lahore.

The RO had rejected the nomination papers of Mian Azhar. The tribunal also allowed an appeal of Sardar Haroon Ahmad Ali and accepted his nomination papers from NA-133, Kasur.

The tribunal set aside a decision of the RO who accepted the nomination papers of PTI ticker holder Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan. Meanwhile another tribunal reserved its verdict on an appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA-130, Lahore.

Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry, argued that Nawaz Sharif could not contest an election due to lifetime disqualification held by the Supreme Court for a person disqualified under article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

The tribunal allowed an appeal of Ammar Ali Jan of Haqooq-i-Khalq Party and set aside the decision of NA-160, Lahore RO regarding rejection of his nomination papers.

The tribunal also dismissed an appeal of PTI ticket aspirant Abad Farooq and upheld the decision of the returning officer of rejecting his nomination papers from PP-150.

The tribunal also reserved its verdict on appeal against rejection of nomination papers of Muhammad Ahmad Chattah and Fayaz Ahmad Chattah from NA-66 and PP-36 of Wazirabad.

The RO dismissed their nomination papers on the ground of being defaulters of financial institutions and proclaimed offenders in criminal cases.

