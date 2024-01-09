Markets Print 2024-01-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 08, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,237.03
High: 65,069.43
Low: 64,183.53
Net Change: 277.87
Volume (000): 314,518
Value (000): 8,869,617
Makt Cap (000) 2,112,668,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,599.33
NET CH (+) 96.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,842.28
NET CH (+) 117.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,372.69
NET CH (-) 144.50
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,659.07
NET CH (-) 60.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,132.18
NET CH (-) 80.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,967.84
NET CH (-) 57.00
------------------------------------
As on: 08-January-2024
====================================
