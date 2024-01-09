KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 08, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,237.03 High: 65,069.43 Low: 64,183.53 Net Change: 277.87 Volume (000): 314,518 Value (000): 8,869,617 Makt Cap (000) 2,112,668,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,599.33 NET CH (+) 96.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,842.28 NET CH (+) 117.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,372.69 NET CH (-) 144.50 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,659.07 NET CH (-) 60.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,132.18 NET CH (-) 80.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,967.84 NET CH (-) 57.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-January-2024 ====================================

