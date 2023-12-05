BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Smuggled, illegally imported goods worth Rs10.5bn seized

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs Karachi has seized smuggled and illegally imported goods worth over Rs10.5 billion in an intense five-month drive.

According to details, raids were conducted on notorious smuggling hotspots like Yousuf Goth, Sohrab Goth, Aram Bagh, Joria Bazar, Lee Market, Sheershah, and Tariq Road with assistance from law enforcement agencies. These operations led to the seizure of contraband worth billions, including fabrics, cigarettes, betel nuts, tires, auto parts, and electronics.

Officials said that between July-November 2023, Customs Intelligence Karachi made smuggling seizures worth over Rs5 billion - a 570 percent increase over the Rs747 million seized in the same months last year.

Additionally, over Rs5.4 billion under-invoicing and false declarations were also uncovered at Karachi ports.

Under the Anti-Money Laundering drive, cases have been lodged against five networks found illegally transferring around $150 million abroad.

The customs department has vowed to continue the intense intelligence-based crackdown on smuggling and trade violations in the coming months.

