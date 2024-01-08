KPEZDMC launches mobile app to streamline industrial operations

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) announced the launch of its revolutionary mobile application, “KPEZDMC Digital,” aimed at transforming and streamlining industrial operations within the province.

The launch ceremony took place at the KPEZDMC Head Office in Peshawar, where the caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Tribal Affairs, Dr Syed Aamer Abdullah, unveiled the app.

CEO KPEZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, and the senior management team, welcomed the minister. The launch marked a significant milestone in KPEZDMC’s commitment to fostering economic growth and industrial development in the region.

KPEZDMC Digital is poised to revolutionise the way industrial processes are managed by providing stakeholders with a comprehensive and user-friendly platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024