BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-07

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Mushtaq Ghumman Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has held that civil servants posted outside their own cadre under Section 10 of Civil Servant Act, 1973 will be considered on Deputation and shall be eligible for grant of compensatory allowance.

The Finance Ministry referred to its Office Memorandum (OM) of November 29, 2023 on “ guidelines for compensatory allowance under the deputation policy” and stated that Finance Division is in receipt of queries from different Ministries/Divi-sions/Departments seeking clarification on the admissibility of Compensatory Allowance for the officers who are posted outside their respective cadres under section 10 of Civil Servants Act. 1973.

In this regard, Finance Division has pointed out that the term “deputation” as defined by the Supreme Court of Pakistan vide PLD 1981 SC 531 means that a government servant begins to be regarded as a “deputationist” when he is appointed or transferred, through the process of selection, to a post in a department or service altogether different from the one to which he permanently belongs.

‘Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill’ adopted by Senate

This has been clarified by Establishment Division vide its OM of December 10, 2007. Section 10 of Civil Servant Act, 1973 states that this is a general power that can be exercised by the competent authority in exigency of service or in public interest. In case Section 10 powers are exercised for an appointment outside the cadre, it is to be considered as an appointment on Deputation basis.

The Finance Division has clarified that Civil Servants posted outside their own cadre under Section 10 of Civil Servant Act, 1973 will be considered on Deputation and shall be eligible for grant of Compensatory Allowance subject to fulfillment of conditions prescribed in the Finance Division’s OM of November 29, 2203.

The OM of November 29, 2023 says that it has been decided that following procedure and eligibility criteria be prescribed for grant of compensatory allowance to those officers who are posted on deputation basis with immediate effect: (i) the lending and borrowing organisations shall finalise terms and conditions in accordance with clause 12 of deputation policy and same shall be submitted to Establishment and Finance Divisions along with following documents - notification/office order of appointment on deputation basis, charge assumption/notification on deputation basis, recruitment rules of the post, equivalence of Special Pay Scales of that organisation with that of BPS duly approved by Finance and Establishment Divisions.

Justification for not filling the post through initial appointment or promotion or current or additional charge basis, duly attested by DDO/ AGPR, full pay package in rupees, of the post to be filled on deputation basis including monetized value of all perks, privileges and facilities, duly attested by DDO/AGPR, full pay package in rupees admissible to officer in his parent department including monetized value of all perks, privileges and facilities and a certificate by the head of the parent Ministry/Division/Department that the officer/official’s services have not been requisitioned by name or the officer/official has himself/herself not requested for posting on deputation basis.

Compensatory Allowance will be the difference of two pay packages which will be granted if the officer/official is eligible for appointment against that post as per the recruitment/service rules /regulations of the post to be filled on deputation basis.

Compensatory allowance will be paid by the borrowing agency. The deputationists will be granted compensatory allowance from the date of issue of these guidelines or from the date of deputation whichever is later and shall require a specific approval of the Finance Division.

According to the guidelines, an officer/ official posted on deputation basis under wedlock policy shall not be eligible for grant of compensatory allowance. An officer/ official will not be eligible for grant of compensatory allowance whose services have been requisitioned by the borrowing department by name or who himself has requested for posting on deputation basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ministry of finance civil servants Establishment Division Civil Servants Act, 1973 AGPR

Comments

1000 characters

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

Polls delay: JI Senator challenges resolution

Amended Punjab Civil Servants law promulgated

Read more stories