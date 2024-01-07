Dense weather likely this week

KARACHI: The Met Office fog warning on Saturday again cautioned the public, saying the dense weather is likely to continue this week.

In its warning, it alerted the public to the highly blurry weather that is expected to continue engulfing the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh during the week.

Smog may also contribute to the existing foggy layers across the plains, it said and forecast predominantly cold and dry weather for the country over the next 24 hours.

Very cold weather may grip the country’s northern parts, it said and predicted rain for north-west Balochistan with snow over the mountains.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. But very cold conditions gripped the northern areas.

Dense fog with smog engulfed the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad.

However, light rain was seen at few places in upper Sindh and southern Balochistan as Jacobabad received 3mm if rainfall, Padidan and Lasbella 2mm each, and Larkana 1mm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024