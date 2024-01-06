BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2024 06:49pm

MILAN: Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, who missed a late penalty, as the hosts moved five points clear in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter opened the scoring through Lautaro Martinez in the 13th minute when Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s pass found the Argentine forward in the box ahead of defender Josh Doig and he calmly shot low past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo into the corner.

Verona equalised in the 74th when Thomas Henry, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, got a touch to Ondrej Duda’s cross that beat Inter keeper Yann Sommer.

Just when it looked as if Inter would have to settle for their second consecutive draw substitute Frattesi pounced after Montipo spilled the ball to net the winner in the 93rd minute.

There was more late drama when Verona were awarded a penalty but Henry’s effort hit the post and Inter held on for the win.

Inter stretched their lead over second-placed Juventus, who travel to bottom side Salernitana on Sunday. The defeat saw Verona drop into the relegation zone in 18th spot on 14 points.

Davide Frattesi

