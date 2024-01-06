Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish

MILAN: Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, who missed a late penalty, as the hosts moved five points clear in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter opened the scoring through Lautaro Martinez in the 13th minute when Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s pass found the Argentine forward in the box ahead of defender Josh Doig and he calmly shot low past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo into the corner.

Verona equalised in the 74th when Thomas Henry, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, got a touch to Ondrej Duda’s cross that beat Inter keeper Yann Sommer.

Just when it looked as if Inter would have to settle for their second consecutive draw substitute Frattesi pounced after Montipo spilled the ball to net the winner in the 93rd minute.

There was more late drama when Verona were awarded a penalty but Henry’s effort hit the post and Inter held on for the win.

Inter stretched their lead over second-placed Juventus, who travel to bottom side Salernitana on Sunday. The defeat saw Verona drop into the relegation zone in 18th spot on 14 points.