BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-06

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

Zaheer Abbasi Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is said to have allocated/ disbursed Rs409 billion with the highest Rs116 billion in the last fiscal year for ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme (SAP)’ for the implementation of small grass-root level development schemes during the last eight years.

Sources said that the schemes under SAP and their financing are processed as per SAP procedure/guidelines approved by the federal cabinet and notified by the Cabinet Division.

The government has also constituted a Steering Committee under the Chairmanship of the Minister for PD&SI, for oversight and implementation of the programme.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) earmarks lump sum allocation for the SAP Programme under the federal PSDP after approval of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) and National Economic Council (NEC).

Digital transformation journeys: ‘SAP committed to support Pakistan govt, businesses’

The funds of Rs409.5 billion have been allocated through PSDP for SDG Achievement Programme since 2016-17 to 2023-24 which includes Rs27.5 billion in 2016-17 followed by Rs30 billion in 2017-18, Rs24 billion in fiscal year 2018-19, Rs30 billion in the fiscal year 2019-20, Rs24 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21, Rs68 billion in 2021-22, and Rs116 billion in 2022-23, whereas, Rs90 billion has been allocated for SAP for fiscal year 2023-24.

The SDG achievement programme (SAP) in Pakistan is a vital initiative of the federal government aimed at addressing the country’s developmental challenges. In view of its importance and Pakistan’s international commitment in achieving the goals, the government has taken necessary steps to achieve SDGs through the SDGs Achievements Programme.

The SAP focused on the implementation of small grass-root level development schemes like health, education, clean drinking water, roads, sanitation, and other interventions leading to enhanced living standards of common people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government PSDP Sustainable Development Goals National Economic Council NEC SDGs cabinet division APCC SAP SAP Pakistan Government disburses

Comments

1000 characters

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories