SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is said to have allocated/ disbursed Rs409 billion with the highest Rs116 billion in the last fiscal year for ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme (SAP)’ for the implementation of small grass-root level development schemes during the last eight years.

Sources said that the schemes under SAP and their financing are processed as per SAP procedure/guidelines approved by the federal cabinet and notified by the Cabinet Division.

The government has also constituted a Steering Committee under the Chairmanship of the Minister for PD&SI, for oversight and implementation of the programme.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) earmarks lump sum allocation for the SAP Programme under the federal PSDP after approval of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) and National Economic Council (NEC).

The funds of Rs409.5 billion have been allocated through PSDP for SDG Achievement Programme since 2016-17 to 2023-24 which includes Rs27.5 billion in 2016-17 followed by Rs30 billion in 2017-18, Rs24 billion in fiscal year 2018-19, Rs30 billion in the fiscal year 2019-20, Rs24 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21, Rs68 billion in 2021-22, and Rs116 billion in 2022-23, whereas, Rs90 billion has been allocated for SAP for fiscal year 2023-24.

The SDG achievement programme (SAP) in Pakistan is a vital initiative of the federal government aimed at addressing the country’s developmental challenges. In view of its importance and Pakistan’s international commitment in achieving the goals, the government has taken necessary steps to achieve SDGs through the SDGs Achievements Programme.

The SAP focused on the implementation of small grass-root level development schemes like health, education, clean drinking water, roads, sanitation, and other interventions leading to enhanced living standards of common people.

