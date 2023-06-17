AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Digital transformation journeys: ‘SAP committed to support Pakistan govt, businesses’

Recorder Report Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: SAP’s Senior Vice President Middle East and North Africa, Ahmed Al-Faifi, has reiterated SAP’s commitment for supporting Pakistani government and businesses in digital transformation journeys and contributing to a more sustainable future.

In an interaction with the media in Karachi on Thursday, he said that it will encourage businesses to seize the opportunities presented by the growing cloud market and the benefits of digital transformation.

SAP’s management including Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Ahmed Al-Faifi, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan, Saquib Ahmad, and Chief Operating Officer for Growth Markets, Sam Darra, highlighted that the digital transformation of government affairs in Pakistan has commenced. The Pakistan Railways, the Auditor General of Pakistan and other government institutions are digitizing their operations.

The recent budget fulfilled the demands of the IT sector, and it is expected to accelerate IT exports. Pakistan has now embarked on a journey of advancing information technology, and the sector requires further support and skilled individuals.

Senior Vice President SAP emphasized that SAP is committed to supporting the local economy and contributing to the growth of the tech sector in Pakistan. This can include job creation, skills development, and fostering innovation.

Highlighting the expected growth of the public cloud market in Pakistan, which is expected to reach US 615.00 million dollars this year, he said, there is a significant opportunity for businesses to leverage cloud technologies for their digital transformation efforts.

Emphasizing the importance of digital transformation in today's business landscape, Al-Faifi explained how “Rise with SAP”, can help Pakistani companies streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. He stressed that early adoption of “RISE with SAP” can open new venues by allowing smaller businesses to compete with larger ones.

He stated cloud computing can reduce the need for physical infrastructure, leading to lower energy consumption and carbon emissions. He also discussed adopting “Rise with SAP” can drive innovation and provide Pakistani companies with a competitive edge in the global market.

He also shed light on transforming Pakistani Public enterprises and Discos. He said that SAP is also supporting private sector customers including Engro Corporation, Imtiaz Store, Ghulam Farooq Group, National Foods, Fauji Fertilizers, Shan Foods, Packages and many others in their digital transformation journey.

While talking to the media, Managing Director SAP Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq, Saquib Ahmad, said that there is tremendous potential for the advancement of information technology and digitization in Pakistan. He said the government has made significant progress in this regard by allocating budgetary provisions.

However, the company faces challenges due to restrictions on international remittances.

Regarding the challenges in Pakistan’s IT sector, Saquib Ahmad expressed that their business has been severely affected due to government restrictions on sending dollars abroad. However, despite this, the company wishes to operate in Pakistan's market.

Ahmed Al-Faifi mentioned that there is significant potential to boost business rapidly through cloud computing in Pakistan. The market and economy of Saudi Arabia have transformed in all aspects through the utilization of technology, producing an all-around thriving economy.

