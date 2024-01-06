BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 05, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 05, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,514.90
High:                      65,077.48
Low:                       63,757.96
Net Change:                   124.26
Volume (000):                718,032
Value (000):              13,801,020
Makt Cap (000)         2,121,797,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,502.45
NET CH                    (+) 274.55
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,960.16
NET CH                     (-) 36.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,517.19
NET CH                     (-) 24.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,719.08
NET CH                     (+) 41.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,212.67
NET CH                      (-) 8.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,024.84
NET CH                     (-) 25.90
------------------------------------
As on:              05- January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

