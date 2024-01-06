KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,514.90 High: 65,077.48 Low: 63,757.96 Net Change: 124.26 Volume (000): 718,032 Value (000): 13,801,020 Makt Cap (000) 2,121,797,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,502.45 NET CH (+) 274.55 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,960.16 NET CH (-) 36.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,517.19 NET CH (-) 24.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,719.08 NET CH (+) 41.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,212.67 NET CH (-) 8.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,024.84 NET CH (-) 25.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 05- January-2024 ====================================

