BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,514.90
High: 65,077.48
Low: 63,757.96
Net Change: 124.26
Volume (000): 718,032
Value (000): 13,801,020
Makt Cap (000) 2,121,797,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,502.45
NET CH (+) 274.55
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,960.16
NET CH (-) 36.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,517.19
NET CH (-) 24.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,719.08
NET CH (+) 41.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,212.67
NET CH (-) 8.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,024.84
NET CH (-) 25.90
------------------------------------
As on: 05- January-2024
====================================
