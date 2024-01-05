BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
PFA imposes fine on 13 fast food restaurants

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a collective fine of Rs 226,000 on 13 well known fast food restaurants and bakeries situated in Johar Town area.

Seven others were issued notices for improvement in their hygiene and food conditions during a surprise visit of the PFA teams in G1 area of Johar Town. The teams recovered 196 litres of expired oil, broken dirty eggs, prohibited colours and other expired ingredients. The confiscated items were destroyed by the Authority on the spot.

Director General PFA Asim Javed said that actions were taken against these food points for using used oil and prohibited ingredients in preparation of food items. The kitchen area was found to have very poor sanitation, infested with insects, he added. The most essential oil change records and employee medicals were found to be missing.

He said heavy fines were imposed on 13 points for non-remediation despite issuing rectification notices repeatedly. He said use of new oil by mixing it with used oil was strictly prohibited.

The DG PFA said the authority was working under zero tolerance policy against those who violate the rules. He warned that the adulteration and counterfeiting would be rooted out.

