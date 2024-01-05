BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran’s deadliest attack

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

DUBAI: Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.

In a statement posted on its affiliate Telegram channels, the militant Sunni Muslim group said two IS members had detonated their explosive belts in the crowd which had gathered at the cemetery in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday for the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

Tehran earlier blamed the explosions on “terrorists” and vowed revenge for the bloodiest such attacks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The twin blasts also wounded 284 people, including women and children.

“A very strong retaliation will be meted out to them by the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani,” Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told reporters in Kerman.

Earlier, an unnamed source told the state news agency IRNA that the first explosion at the cemetery in Kerman, Soleimani’s home town, “was the result of a suicide bomber’s action”.

“The cause of the second blast was most likely the same,” the source told IRNA.

The United Nations Security Council in a statement condemned Wednesday’s “cowardly terrorist attack” in Kerman and sent its condolences to the victims’ families and the Iranian government.

