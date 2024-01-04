BAFL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
At 4.1%, French inflation rises as expected in December

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 01:30pm

PARIS: French December consumer prices rose in line with expectations, preliminary data from the national statistics body showed on Thursday, due to the increase in energy and services prices over the year.

The preliminary figures from INSEE showed EU-harmonised yearly inflation stood at 4.1%, up from 3.9% in November.

Indonesia Dec inflation at 2.61%, below estimate

A Reuters poll had predicted a 4.1% figure. Food prices slowed down to 7.1% year-on-year in December, compared to a 7.7% increase in November, while the rise of energy and services prices accelerated respectively to 5.6% and 3.1%, after a respective 3.1% and 2.8% increase the month before.

