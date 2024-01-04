BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Jan 04, 2024
Pakistan

ECP indicts IK, Fawad

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The poll entity has indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case— at a time when the Commission is already facing sharp criticism from political and public circles, as well as legal fraternity, electoral watchdogs and human rights’ bodies over alleged denial of level playing field to political forces, the PTI in particular, for general elections.

Corresponding to the contempt trial, a four-member ECP bench visited Adiala Jail Rawalpindi on Wednesday to separately indict Khan and Chaudhry.

Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former Justice Ikramullah Khan are part of the bench.

Khan’s counsel, during the proceedings of the case, informed the bench that Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, the former PM’s main defence lawyer, was in Supreme Court in connection with his related engagements. He requested the bench to defer the indictment till next hearing to allow Shaheen to appear before the bench.

However, the bench rejected this request and indicted Khan, besides indicting Chaudhry.

The counsels for both the politicians denied the contempt allegations when the charge-sheet was read out during the proceedings of the case.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, PTI’s Advocate Ali Bukhari announced to challenge Khan’s indictment in high court.

Separately, Hiba Chaudhry, wife of Fawad Chaudhry, questioned the legality of the contempt proceedings. She said her husband objected to the presence of one of the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), against whom a reference is pending in the superior judiciary, in the bench. “But he is a member of this bench,” Hiba deplored.

Earlier on December 13, in an unprecedented development, the ECP bench, for the first time, visited Adiala Jail for conducting contempt proceedings against Khan and Chaudhry.

The poll decided to hold these proceedings in jail, instead of ECP headquarters, after the caretaker federal government declined to accept the electoral entity’s order to bring Khan to the ECP in the contempt case, citing security reasons.

Different public and political circles have taken on the electoral body and the caretaker government for their inability in ensuring foolproof security to the former PM for his trial at the ECP headquarters instead of jail.

In August 2022, the ECP issued contempt notices to Khan, Chaudhry and former PTI leader Umar for their public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Umar has urged the electoral body to drop contempt proceedings against him given that he has “quit politics.” The case is pending.

