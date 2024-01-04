KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,646.85 High: 65,244.60 Low: 64,219.54 Net Change: 297.25 Volume (000): 417,378 Value (000): 16,046,380 Makt Cap (000) 2,126,144,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,931.09 NET CH (-) 79.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,041.92 NET CH (+) 37.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,581.13 NET CH (-) 12.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,545.69 NET CH (+) 28.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,244.07 NET CH (+) 63.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,075.26 NET CH (-) 21.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-January-2024 ====================================

