BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,646.85
High: 65,244.60
Low: 64,219.54
Net Change: 297.25
Volume (000): 417,378
Value (000): 16,046,380
Makt Cap (000) 2,126,144,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,931.09
NET CH (-) 79.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,041.92
NET CH (+) 37.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,581.13
NET CH (-) 12.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,545.69
NET CH (+) 28.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,244.07
NET CH (+) 63.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,075.26
NET CH (-) 21.29
------------------------------------
As on: 03-January-2024
====================================
