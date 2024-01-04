BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Raisi cancels visit to Turkey after bloody Kerman attacks

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 12:20am

DUBAI: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi canceled his planned visit to Turkey after attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday that killed at least 100 people and injured many others.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office and Iranian state news agency IRNA confirmed the decision to cancel the Thursday visit, which comes after an earlier planned trip by Raisi in December was also postponed.

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

“Following the terrorist attacks in Kerman that martyred many Iranians, the president has canceled his visit to Turkey … this trip will take place in an appropriate time,” Mohammad Jamshidi, political deputy at Raisi’s office, told IRNA.

Turkey’s communications directorate said the visit was delayed to a later date after a telephone call with Raisi in which Erdogan condemned the attack, offered condolences and called on Iran to act jointly in its “fight against terrorism”.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Iran Ebrahim Raisi terrorist attacks humanitarian aid into Gaza

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s Raisi cancels visit to Turkey after bloody Kerman attacks

Rupee registers gain, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

Stocks end session in green, KSE-100 up nearly 0.5%

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Peshawar High Court grants transit bail to Zartaj Gul

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI's plea

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to maintain ongoing engagement with Afghanistan

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

NATO to buy 1,000 Patriot missiles in face of Russia threat

‘Existential crisis’: tax the undocumented sector, urges PBC

Read more stories