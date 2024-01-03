BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

AFP Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:58pm
An image grab from a video released by state-run Iran Press news agency on January 3, 2024 shows ambulances leaving the site where two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of Guards general Qasem Soleimani, near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern Iranian city of Kerman. Photo: AFP
An image grab from a video released by state-run Iran Press news agency on January 3, 2024 shows ambulances leaving the site where two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of Guards general Qasem Soleimani, near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern Iranian city of Kerman. Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: At least 103 people were killed in Iran Wednesday as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, state media reported.

The blasts, which state television called a “terrorist attack”, came with tensions running high in the Middle East a day after Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri – an Iran ally – was killed in drone attack on a Beirut southern suburb which Lebanese officials blamed on Israel.

The blasts stuck near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani’s southern hometown where he is buried, as supporters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

Kerman’s deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, said the explosions were a “terrorist attack”.

19 pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria strikes

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

“The number of people killed rose to 103 following the death of people injured during the terrorist explosions,” said official IRNA news agency, which earlier reported 73 deaths.

Another 141 people were wounded in the bombings, IRNA said, adding that some were in “critical condition”.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, quoting informed sources, said “two bags carrying bombs went off” at the site.

“The perpetrators… of this incident apparently detonated the bombs by remote control,” Tasnim added.

The ISNA news agency quoted Kerman mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying the bombs exploded 10 minutes apart.

“We were walking towards the cemetery when a car suddenly stopped behind us and a waste bin containing a bomb exploded,” an eyewitness was quoted by ISNA as saying.

“We only heard the sound of the explosion and saw people falling. There was a bomb in the trash can,” the witness added.

Online footage showed crowds scrambling to flee as security personnel cordoned off the area.

Deadly adversary

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Among the 73 killed were three paramedics who were dispatched to the area following the first explosion, according to Iran’s Red Crescent.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.

Declared a “living martyr” by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while still alive, Soleimani was widely regarded as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State group in both Iraq and Syria.

In the eyes of many Iranians, his military and strategic prowess were instrumental in warding off the multi-ethnic disintegration of neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan as well as Syria and Iraq.

Long seen as a deadly adversary by the US and its allies, Soleimani was one of the most important powerbrokers across the region, setting Iran’s political and military agenda in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

On days after his death in 2020 and leading up to his funeral in Kerman, millions turned out to mourn in a show of national unity.

A survey published in 2018 by IranPoll and the University of Maryland found Soleimani had a popularity rating in Iran of 83 percent, ahead of then-president Hassan Rouhani and then-foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran blast Qasem Soleimani

Comments

1000 characters

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

Rupee registers gain, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

Stocks end session in green, KSE-100 up nearly 0.5%

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

‘Existential crisis’: tax the undocumented sector, urges PBC

JDW Sugar Mills to set up ethanol distillery

Oil climbs as supply concerns deepen with Libyan oilfield disruption

Read more stories