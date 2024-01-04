BAFL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
BIPL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
DGKC 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FABL 33.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 120.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 126.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.27%)
PAEL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIBTL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PIOC 121.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.87%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 6,680 Increased By 9.8 (0.15%)
BR30 24,148 Decreased By -49 (-0.2%)
KSE100 64,700 Increased By 53.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 21,672 Increased By 37.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Pakistan’s transition from the IMF’s SBA 2023 to the EFF 2024

Faisal Hafeez Published 04 Jan, 2024 08:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The negotiation on the ninth review (of a total eleven) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) was left incomplete in June 2023.

Instead, a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) was put in place on the last date before the expiration of EFF. Although such an arrangement is not a replacement for an EFF programme, it was intended to support the immediate efforts of the government to stabilise the economy until the IMF and Pakistan arrive at a consensus.

Due to the shorter term under consideration in a 9-month SBA, no improvement in revenue to GDP ratio was forecasted by IMF after the year FY24 i.e. a steady 12% revenue-to-GDP ratio assumed for FY25-28.

However, the EFF, which targets long-term structural reforms, would aim for a gradual improvement, annually.

Therefore, FY25 revenue target is expected to be approximately Rs16.5 trillion vs a target of Rs9.6 trillion in FY23 i.e. 31% p.a. growth in revenue during FY24 and FY25.

In addition, the target with the government would be to increase this ratio to at least 16% by the end of the approximately 4-year program period.

Improvement in this ratio is mostly a central point in discussion as both sides understand its importance to reduce reliance on borrowing.

Meanwhile, on the borrowing side, the IMF has projected gross financing needs for the year FY25 at $30.4 billion. As happened in FY23, there is a high probability that most of the loans will be rolled over, but availability of new funding sources creating net inflow of foreign currency, will be limited.

Despite precedence, proving to the IMF that sufficient sources of funding are available will be relatively tougher now than in FY20 when the government was able to obtain significant commitments from bilateral and multilateral partners. These resources have been extensively utilised in the past and therefore new net inflows from them might not be available in such size in the future.

FY24 gross financing requirement of $28.4 billion was also a bone of contention for completion of the ninth review, despite assurance from the ministry regarding availability of significant commitments for disbursements and rollovers.

On the sidelines, the negotiation for a medium-term EFF should be underway in parallel with the expiration of the current SBA. Ideally, a staff level agreement must be reached with the IMF in parallel, before April 2024.

Besides this, due to higher need for stabilisation measures, all the recent reviews in previous EFF were completed only after formal approval of additional revenue measures from parliament.

Such measures broadly included changes in corporate income tax to eliminate tax credits, imposition of super tax, withdrawal of exemptions from general sales tax and increase in personal income tax rates.

Based on the precedence, a new EFF is unlikely until budget for FY25 is approved.

Considering the funding situation, the size of the programme is also expected to be significantly larger than in 2019. At that time out of the $6 billion inflow under EFF, Pakistan had to repay $3.1 billion to IMF during the program period.

During 2024-27, a repayment of $6.4 billion is due. By this standard, the expected size of EFF should be around $12 billion or 440% of quota. This is not unprecedented, as the SBA negotiated in FY09 was 500% of the quota at that time.

Considering that this is a period of political change, the new government expected to be formed after elections in February 2024, will have a tough task of reaching an EFF in the initial days of the government takeover to continue the funding that it expects. The large programme size requirement will come with added conditions and an added responsibility on the government.

Although any one-off increase in foreign direct investments, due to privatisation or otherwise, will reduce the funding requirement, the task to increase revenue to GDP ratio, and reduce reliance on borrowing will remain to be a continuous challenge in the upcoming years.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Faisal Hafeez

The writer is CEO at Kifayah Investment Management Limited

Pakistan SBA IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF)

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s transition from the IMF’s SBA 2023 to the EFF 2024

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Read more stories