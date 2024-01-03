PTI stripped of ‘bat’ symbol again as PHC restores ECP decision

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) restored on Wednesday a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had denied the ‘bat’ symbol to Pakitstan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) and termed its intra-party elections illegal.

A single-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Khan announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by the electoral body challenging the court’s another single-bench ruling that had suspended the ECP decision.

On December 26, a single-bench comprising Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel of the PHC suspended the ECP decision of revocation of the bat symbol for PTI and its intra-pary elections. The ECP later filed a review petition at the PHC against the ruling.

In its review plea, the ECP requested the court to review the PTI’s intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls drew sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

On December 22, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said then, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

“Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

“The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.”