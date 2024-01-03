BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Oil climbs as supply concerns deepen with Libyan oilfield disruption

Reuters Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 08:57pm

Oil prices rose more than a $1 a barrel on Wednesday after reports of a disruption to Libya’s top oilfield added to supply concerns emanating from tensions in the Red Sea.

Brent crude was up $1.34 or 1.8% at $77.23 a barrel by 1450 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.29 or 1.8% to $71.67 a barrel.

Protests have forced a partial reduction in output at Libya’s 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sharara oilfield, two engineers told Reuters.

“The Sharara shutdown certainly adds to pricing upside, especially of Brent,” said Viktor Katona from Kpler, who assessed the disruption as likely short-lived.

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Oil prices had climbed around $2 earlier this week after attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi fighters.

The Iran-backed Yemeni group said on Wednesday it had “targeted” a container ship bound for Israel, a day after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Houthis had fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles in the southern Red Sea.

Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after the war stretched into Lebanon with the killing in Beirut of Hamas’ deputy leader.

A wider conflict could close crucial waterways for oil transportation and disrupt trade flows.

Both oil benchmarks ended Tuesday more than 1% down, as optimism about early and aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts ebbed ahead of the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and jobs data on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, expectations of ample oil supply in the first half of 2024 have contained prices ahead of OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in early February.

An exact date has not been decided, three sources from the alliance told Reuters.

The market’s focus will return to the demand side and whether central banks can deliver the soft landing they have aimed for, said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

“Any outperformance for the global economy would ease the burden on OPEC+ at a time when compliance with quotas looks like it’s going to be a struggle,” he said.

Ahead of weekly U.S. crude and product inventory reports, analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stockpiles fell last week, while distillate and gasoline stocks likely rose.

