BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-03

Wall St kicks off 2024 on low note

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

NEW YORK: US stocks fell on the first trading session of 2024 after Apple shares dropped on a broker downgrade and Treasury yields climbed as investors tempered expectations around interest-rate cuts this year.

The lackluster start follows a year where Wall Street’s three major indexes notched double-digit gains on the back of optimism around artificial intelligence and stabilizing inflation. The S&P 500 ended last week within 1% of a record closing high reached in early 2022.

However, equities came under pressure on Tuesday as US Treasury yields climbed. The yield on 10-year notes ticked above 4.000% to a two-week high before easing to 3.929%.

Apple fell 2.7% after Barclays downgraded the tech giant to “underweight”, citing weakening iPhone demand. Other megacap stocks including Nvidia and Microsoft shed 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

“The losses right now are in tech, which was the biggest winner last year. It’s not shocking that they came down a little,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading.

“What we saw in December was kind of a sloppy rally where people seem to be wanting to put things on their books maybe or cover shorts. That rally lasted a little bit too long.” The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq booked nine consecutive weekly gains on Friday - the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 since January 2004, and the longest for the Dow and the Nasdaq since early 2019.

The Fed’s December policy meeting minutes and a slew of labor market data are on the roster for this week as market participants look to ascertain the timing of potential rate cuts.

While the Fed is widely seen holding rates at its January meeting, traders expect a near 70% chance of a 25-basis point cut in March, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 13.25 points, or 0.04%, at 37,676.29, the S&P 500 was down 26.72 points, or 0.56%, at 4,743.11, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 203.91 points, or 1.36%, at 14,807.44.

Health stocks outperformed the 10 other S&P 500 sectors, rising 1.4%, while information technology led declines with a 2.3% drop.

Tesla inched up 0.8% as it delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating market estimates and meeting its 2023 target of 1.8 million vehicles.

Boeing shed 2.6% after Goldman Sachs removed the aerospace company from its “conviction list”.

Crypto-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings and MicroStrategy gained as bitcoin stormed above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 on optimism around the possible approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 35 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St kicks off 2024 on low note

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories