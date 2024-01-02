BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAF inducts new batch of J-10C fighter jets

BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 10:49pm

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday inducted a new batch of J-10C fighter jets in its fleet to bolster the country’s aerial defence capabilities, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The development was announced in an induction and operationalisation ceremony held at an operational base of PAF.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended the ceremony as chief guest. Upon his arrival at the base, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the chief of the air staff. The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of the PAF.

Addressing the ceremony, the COAS lauded the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, “substantially contributing to ensuring the balance of power in the region.”

During his speech, the air chief highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF’s arsenal comprising J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, loitering munition capabilities, and long-range vectors that have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabilities of the country.

He also mentioned that the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility & Aviation Safety, College of Air Defence and reinvigoration of Air Power Centre of Excellence alongside the operationalisation of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park has provided PAF with the capability to “stay abreast with the evolving challenges.” CAS Sidhu emphasised the progress achieved by the PAF in the emerging domains of cyber and space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

While emphasising the significance of indigenisation and human resource development, COAS Munir “wholeheartedly endorsed PAF’s dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence, reassuring that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to thwart any aggression.” He also appreciated the PAF’s efforts in the transportation of relief goods for the victims of the Gaza conflict.

Following the ceremony, an air show was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft and UAVs. The chief guest and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility and UAV fleet.

Pakistan Air Force Army Chief COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

PAF inducts new batch of J-10C fighter jets

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks over 34% to $11.15bn in 6MFY24

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

Volatile session at PSX ends in red, KSE-100 loses over 0.48%

SC intends to fast-track lifetime disqualification case to prevent ‘confusion’ for ROs: CJP

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Saudi Arabia officially joins BRICS bloc

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Read more stories