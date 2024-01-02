PAF inducts new batch of J-10C fighter jets

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday inducted a new batch of J-10C fighter jets in its fleet to bolster the country’s aerial defence capabilities, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The development was announced in an induction and operationalisation ceremony held at an operational base of PAF.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended the ceremony as chief guest. Upon his arrival at the base, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the chief of the air staff. The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of the PAF.

Addressing the ceremony, the COAS lauded the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, “substantially contributing to ensuring the balance of power in the region.”

During his speech, the air chief highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF’s arsenal comprising J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, loitering munition capabilities, and long-range vectors that have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabilities of the country.

He also mentioned that the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility & Aviation Safety, College of Air Defence and reinvigoration of Air Power Centre of Excellence alongside the operationalisation of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park has provided PAF with the capability to “stay abreast with the evolving challenges.” CAS Sidhu emphasised the progress achieved by the PAF in the emerging domains of cyber and space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

While emphasising the significance of indigenisation and human resource development, COAS Munir “wholeheartedly endorsed PAF’s dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence, reassuring that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to thwart any aggression.” He also appreciated the PAF’s efforts in the transportation of relief goods for the victims of the Gaza conflict.

Following the ceremony, an air show was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft and UAVs. The chief guest and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility and UAV fleet.