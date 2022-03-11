ANL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.85%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.09%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.38%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
TELE 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.14%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.95%)
TREET 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.73%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.64%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,348 Decreased By -45.4 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,576 Decreased By -364.9 (-2.29%)
KSE100 43,617 Decreased By -237 (-0.54%)
KSE30 16,979 Decreased By -97.5 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

  • PM Imran says entire nation has confidence that armed forces are capable of defending country
BR Web Desk 11 Mar, 2022

The Pakistan Air Force formally inducted on Friday modern fighter aircraft J-10C into its fleet in a ceremony held at the Minhas Airbase Kamra, in the Attock district of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar along with other federal ministers and the Chinese ambassador attending the induction ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that he wants to congratulate the entire nation, and also thanked China for providing the jets in a record time of eight months. He said the induction of these jets is a major addition to the country's defence system, saying it will help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent.

"The entire nation has the confidence that their armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland," he said.

The PM said that its response in the wake of Balakot attack sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is capable to defend itself.

Historic occasion: air chief

Addressing the ceremony, CAS Marshal Zaheer termed it a historic occasion, saying that the PAF is inducting next generation combat system equipped with state of art technology and weaponry after four decades. The fighter jet's fully integrated weapons system makes it a potent combat system under the contemporary environment, he said.

He further said that the induction of the fighter jets will further enhance the PAF's capability to deal with the requirements of contemporary aerial warfare.

"This occasion is testimony to the will of Chinese leadership and support for Pakistan," he said.

"J-10C being inducted in Pak air force today. Making the Pak airforce even more potent with enhanced capability to keep the national airspace safe Inshallah," Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The J-10C can be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3. The aircraft can carry more advanced, fourth-generation air-to-air missiles including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

Pakistan Day Parade will feature fly-past of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Sheikh Rashid

In January, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23 will feature a fly-past by Chinese J-10C fighter jets.

“The fly-past ceremony of J-10C is being held for the first time in Pakistan," Rashid told reporters in Islamabad. "This is our response to [India's] Rafale," he added.

China Pakistan Pakistan Airforce J 10C fighter jets

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Read more stories