Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

The Pakistan Air Force formally inducted on Friday modern fighter aircraft J-10C into its fleet in a ceremony held at the Minhas Airbase Kamra, in the Attock district of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar along with other federal ministers and the Chinese ambassador attending the induction ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that he wants to congratulate the entire nation, and also thanked China for providing the jets in a record time of eight months. He said the induction of these jets is a major addition to the country's defence system, saying it will help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent.

"The entire nation has the confidence that their armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland," he said.

The PM said that its response in the wake of Balakot attack sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is capable to defend itself.

Historic occasion: air chief

Addressing the ceremony, CAS Marshal Zaheer termed it a historic occasion, saying that the PAF is inducting next generation combat system equipped with state of art technology and weaponry after four decades. The fighter jet's fully integrated weapons system makes it a potent combat system under the contemporary environment, he said.

He further said that the induction of the fighter jets will further enhance the PAF's capability to deal with the requirements of contemporary aerial warfare.

"This occasion is testimony to the will of Chinese leadership and support for Pakistan," he said.

"J-10C being inducted in Pak air force today. Making the Pak airforce even more potent with enhanced capability to keep the national airspace safe Inshallah," Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The J-10C can be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3. The aircraft can carry more advanced, fourth-generation air-to-air missiles including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

Pakistan Day Parade will feature fly-past of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Sheikh Rashid

In January, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23 will feature a fly-past by Chinese J-10C fighter jets.

“The fly-past ceremony of J-10C is being held for the first time in Pakistan," Rashid told reporters in Islamabad. "This is our response to [India's] Rafale," he added.