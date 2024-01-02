BAFL 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 01:34pm

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants developed with Sanofi has got approval in China.

The drug makers co-developed the RSV shot for infants and toddlers called Beyfortus, which has already been approved for use in the European Union and United States.

Beyfortus is expected to be available in China during the upcoming 2024-2025 RSV season, the London-listed drug maker said in a statement.

UK stocks finish higher as banks, AstraZeneca rise

RSV, a highly contagious seasonal virus known for cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of hospitalisation in both infants and the elderly.

Regulatory applications for the drug are currently under review in Japan and several other countries, the company added.

