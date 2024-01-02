Iran’s SLAL tenders for 200,000 T soymeal

HAMBURG: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 200,000 metric tons of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is also Tuesday, Jan. 2, they said.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India.

Shipment is sought between Jan. 15 and March 15. Payment problems for Iranian business because of western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but the restrictions have hit Iran’s financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in both the new tenders via banks in Turkiye and India.