BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-24

Soyabean, grain futures mixed ahead of holidays

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean and grain futures were mixed on Friday, as traders adjusted their positions before the year-end holidays and reacted to a flurry of economic data showing that underlying inflation pressures are continuing to ease.

Corn futures were steady to slightly lower amid ongoing concerns about the closure of rail crossings on the Texas-Mexico border. Weakness in the US dollar lent some support to wheat futures, but prices remain pressured by export competition from large supplies in the Black Sea region.

And the Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active soyabean contract firmed - after earlier dipping to the lowest price since Dec. 7 - as the oilseed market continued to assess rain forecasts for dry Brazilian crop belts.

“At this point, we’re just not seeing a lot of trading from a fundamental perspective,” said Angie Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting.

Weather continues to be a market focus, even if the outcome remains uncertain. Weather models are calling for rainfall across Argentina’s grain belt into early January, which should give a boost to the major producer’s crop ahead of harvest, traders said.

But the picture has been less clear in Brazil. Forecasts calling for heavy showers in part of Brazil around the turn of the year have somewhat eased drought worries, though observers are continuing to downgrade forecasts for the country’s next soyabean harvest.

And a flurry of transportation snarls - from the rail crossing closures, to low water levels at the Suez Canal and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea - has stoked concerns about global export disruptions.

The most-active soyabean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.36% at $13.06-1/2 by 1652 GMT. CBOT corn was down 0.11% at $4.72 a bushel while CBOT wheat was up 0.24% to $6.14 a bushel.

CBOT US dollar oilseed soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

Soyabean, grain futures mixed ahead of holidays

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Projects, salaries: MoF denies delay in fund release

Calendar year 2023: Posting hefty gains of 53pc, PSX outperforms major asset classes

FBR issues procedure for vendors, others to obtain licences for online businesses

Baloch sit-in outside NPC continues

Read more stories