BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.01% on Tuesday
Recorder Report Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 07:01pm

The Pakistani rupee ended its 13-session appreciation run against the US dollar, declining 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday, the first trading session of 2024.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 281.89 after a decrease of Re0.03.

During the year 2023, the rupee registered a depreciation of 19.7% to settle at 281.86.

Also read: When a stick reduces the pain: rupee still sees one of its worst years in 2023

The decline came on account of economic challenges including a rising external financing gap, challenging global financial markets, and local political instability.

Since the turn of the century, the PKR has depreciated in 19 out of the 23 years, with 2023 emerging as the fourth-worst. Only the years 2008, 2018, and 2022 have been worse.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) on January 11, 2024.

Globally, the US dollar rose on the first trading day of the year as attention turned to economic data this week that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s next moves, while bitcoin surged above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, fell 2% in 2023, snapping two years of gains.

It was last at 101.54, up 0.158%, as investors weighed the prospect of the Fed cutting rates this year.

The dollar’s ascent weighed on the Japanese yen the most, with the Asian currency down 0.54% at 141.63 per dollar, having slid 7% in 2023.

Rescue teams in Japan on Tuesday struggled to reach isolated areas hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, with reports of more than 20 people dead in a disaster that toppled buildings and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

Markets are now pricing in an 86% chance of interest rate cuts from the Fed to start from March, according to CME FedWatch tool, with over 150 basis points (bps) of easing anticipated in the year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped in the first session of the New Year, boosted by the chances of Middle East supply disruptions after a naval clash in the Red Sea, as well as hopes of strong holiday demand and an economic stimulus in China, the top importer of crude.

Brent crude rose $1.28, or 1.7%, to $78.32 a barrel by 0438 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.69 a barrel, up $1.04, or 1.5%.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 281.89

OFFER Rs 282.09

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 10.00 paisa for buying and 4.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 280.04 and 282.53, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 90.00 paisa for buying and 83.00 paisa for selling, closing at 307.24 and 310.16, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 18.00 paisa for buying and 16.00 paisa for selling, closing at 76.15 and 76.86, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 24.00 paisa for buying and 28.00 paisa for selling, closing at 74.42 and 75.12, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 280.04

OFFER Rs 282.53

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Mustafa Jan 02, 2024 01:50pm
We need Strict policies and zero subsidy - to drive forward smoothly and to be realistic with the changing world
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

Volatile session at PSX ends in red, KSE-100 loses over 0.48%

SC takes up lifetime disqualification case

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Fighting between Hamas and Israel rages on, Palestinian death toll passes 22,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

At least 48 dead after monster Japan quake

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack

Read more stories