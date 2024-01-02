BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

Tahir Amin Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) on January 11, 2024. According to the Executive Board’s calendar updated on the Fund’s website, the Board would take “Pakistan - First Review Under the SBA” on its agenda on January 1, 2024.

The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The Fund released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July.

The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on November 15, on the first review under Pakistan’s SBA, subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on new $3bn stand-by arrangement

Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to SDR 528 million (around $700 million).

