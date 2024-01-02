BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
PMSA holds 12th BARRACUDA exercise from today

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) is holding its twelfth series of exercise BARRACUDA scheduled from 2-4 January 24.

The dependence of mankind on the sea, its resources and environment has increased manifold in today's globalized world. The corresponding upscale in maritime activities is threatening the marine environment.

Mercantile traffic accounting for more than 90 per cent of global trade carries along a perpetual danger of marine pollution through oil/chemical spills during collusion/groundings and port operations. Timely and effective containment of such pollution requires regular rehearsals of response options besides coordination among all stakeholders. Likewise, being Regional Coordinator of Search and Rescue (SAR) setup of IMO, maritime services of Pakistan are required to coordinate and respond to distress situations at sea where human life and property is at risk.

In this context, the PMSA is holding its exercise BARRACUDA. The PMSA has consistently taken the leading role at both national and international level to safeguard maritime security in the region and the exercise has become a signature event of the PMSA since 2007.

The pressing need for mitigating and managing oil spill at sea became evident following the catastrophic incident of MV TASMAN SPIRIT in Karachi back in 2003. The PMSA then vehemently proposed development of national oil spill contingency plan to deal with all maritime disasters.

Subsequently, the national Marine Disaster Contingency Plan (NMDCP) was approved by government in 2007 which mandated PN and PMSA to lead the national effort to fight pollution, oil spillage and other maritime disasters at sea.

Resultantly, exercise BARRACUDA was conceived by PMSA with the aim of generating consensus and fostering a coordinated response among different stakeholders, ensuring preparedness in the event of a potential maritime disaster. The practical manifestation of the response mechanism was seen in case of oil spill by MT AL-JAWAZA off Mubarik village and MV Hang Tong off Sea View, wherein, all stakeholders came together to handle disaster of oil spill at sea.

This year, the 50th anniversary of the MARPOL convention will be held with the theme “at 50- Our Commitment Goes On” reflecting IMO’s enduring dedication for the protection of the marine environment through a robust regulatory framework. Embracing these evolving paradigms foster a collective responsibility among all stakeholders. The PMSA being a lead agency in the maritime sector remains resolute in its dedication to ensure maritime safety and upholding environmental mandates.

The conduct of Ex-BARRACUDA under the ambit of PN underscores our commitment to prevent marine pollution. Apart from meeting national objectives on environmental control and anti-pollution drives the exercise also provides a common platform to deliberate upon and fine tune response mechanism for marine pollution incidents including SAR operations.

The collaborative nature of the Ex BARRACUDA holds the potential to foster a valuable exchange of knowledge and experiences among participants.

