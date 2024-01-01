BAFL 49.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.58%)
BIPL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.03%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.45%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.25%)
DFML 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.22%)
DGKC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.27%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.16%)
FCCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.6%)
FFL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.61%)
GGL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.31%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.55%)
HUBC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.31%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.97%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
MLCF 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.36%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
PIOC 115.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.36%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.11%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.41%)
SNGP 78.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (6.7%)
SSGC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (5.28%)
UNITY 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
BR100 6,593 Increased By 196 (3.06%)
BR30 23,707 Increased By 937 (4.12%)
KSE100 64,064 Increased By 1612.9 (2.58%)
KSE30 21,398 Increased By 621.6 (2.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New mother Osaka makes winning return in Brisbane

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2024 09:47am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka looked solid on her return to elite tennis after 15 months out as she beat Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 7-6(9) in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday.

The 26-year-old from Japan last competed on tour at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022 and had her first child, daughter Shai, in July before stepping up her preparations for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open.

Osaka displayed no signs of rust to break Korpatsch to love in her first game back and the former world number one turned up the heat again towards the end of the opening set to close it out in 38 minutes with a sizzling forehand winner.

Twice Melbourne Park champion Osaka dropped serve for a second time late in the next set to squander her advantage but continued her clean ball-striking in the fiercely contested tiebreak to secure the victory.

“I was super nervous but I was really excited to be out here. It feels really good to be back,” Osaka said after taking pictures with fans courtside.

“I feel like the last couple of years that I played before I had my daughter I didn’t return as much love as I was given, so I really feel like that’s what I want to do in this chapter.

Kvitova to miss Australian Open after announcing pregnancy

“I just really appreciate people coming out and cheering for me, because I feel there was a time that I was just a little kid trying to watch my role models play. So it feels really surreal sometimes to be playing on these courts.”

Up next for Osaka is a clash with former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who received a bye into the second round.

Naomi Osaka Tamara Korpatsch

Comments

1000 characters

New mother Osaka makes winning return in Brisbane

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index up over 1,500 points

Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

Idea of establishment of ‘industrial’ park on PSM land under CPEC hailed

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

WWF, WPPF: SRB exceeds target

‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read more stories