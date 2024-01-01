BAFL 49.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.58%)
Kvitova to miss Australian Open after announcing pregnancy

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2024 09:37am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year’s first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 33, is not playing in the ongoing tune-up tournaments in Australia, but her name featured in the entry list for the Jan. 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer,” Kvitova said on X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie. She added on Instagram that she would miss her annual trip to Australia.

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

“I’m looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives.” Kvitova added.

Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday following 15 months out during which she had her first child.

Petra Kvitova

