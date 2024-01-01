BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 31, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2024 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged for next fortnight

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

Read here for details.

  • Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

Read here for details.

  • Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Read here for details.

  • Rs60m approved for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority

Read here for details.

  • SIFC wants to know if Aramco’s interest in refinery project persists

Read here for details.

  • ‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read here for details.

  • Five terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR

Read here for details.

