Five terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR

Security forces on Sunday killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Mashkai, Awaran District, Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said.

"During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, 'Five Terrorists' were sent to hell," according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," it said.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

The development comes a day after security forces killed five terrorists during an IBO in the general area of Mullazai, Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).