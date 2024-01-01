BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday started receiving appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for general elections-2024 and the process will continue till Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the ECP, decisions on these appeals will be made by 10 January 2024. The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on 11 January 2024 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on 13 January and polling for the general elections will be held on 8 February 2024.

IK’s nomination papers rejected by ECP

According to the revised schedule for reserved seats of women and non-Muslims, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is 13th of January while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer is 16th January.

Revised list of candidates for reserved seats will be published on 20th of January and candidates can withdraw their papers by 22nd January 2024.

The final list of the contesting candidates will be released on 23rd of January. The ECP has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to register and address public complaints for general elections.

The centres have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public complaints.

According to the ECP spokesperson, trained personnel have been deployed in the Election Monitoring and Control Centres to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to [email protected] or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610. A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from 8 AM morning to 6 PM, according to the ECP spokesperson.

