Rs60m approved for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority

PESHAWAR: The caretaker provincial cabinet approved Rs.60 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority.

The Authority aims to regulate, control and monitor all human organ transplantation and the various committees constituted under the KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Act 2014.

It was informed during the briefing to the cabinet that the authority recognizes medical institutions, hospitals and transplant surgeons/physicians for practice of operative surgery in transplantation, grafting of human organs, tissues and cells, inspects recognized medical institutions and hospitals for examination of quality of transplantation, follow up of medical care of donors and recipients.

It investigates and holds inquiries into the allegations of breach of any provision of this Act in the prescribed manner.

It also addresses religious cultural and ethical issues that may arise related to transplantation. It was told that the authority has recognized five medical institutions or hospitals for kidney transplantation six for corneal transplantation and one bone bank, while three medical institutions registration is in the process.

The meeting was informed that more than 421 kidney transplants 450 corneal transplants 41 bone grafting have been performed through regulated procedures in recognized medical institutions of the Province.

The cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the technical committee envisioned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rest Houses and Tourism Properties (Development, Management and Regulation) Act 2020.

Technically, the reconstitution was necessitated by the shuffling in the Provincial Cabinet and reinvigorating the tourism sector. It was also directed that Commissioners Malakand and Hazara Divisions be taken as co-opt members concerning the properties located in their respective jurisdictions.

The cabinet approved the relaxation of the ban on transfer postings of the employees of the ex-CDLD in pursuance to Section 3 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularization of Services of Employees of District Governance and Community Development (CDLD) project 2022.

