Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged for next fortnight

The caretaker government on Sunday kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the next fortnight, despite a fall in the international oil rates.

The development means the petrol and diesel prices will remain at Rs267.34 and Rs276.21 per litre, respectively.

The prices go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Earlier this month, the government slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14 and Rs13.5, respectively, following a fortnightly revision.