Shaheed BB Women varsity, BoK sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and the Bank of Khyber (BoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by vice chancellor of the university Prof Dr Safia Ahmad and Head of Conventional Banking, the Bank of Khyber Sher Muhammad.

Giving details about the agreement, the university Treasure Sana Younas told the media that The Bank of Khyber will provide accounts facility to university’ employees under the agreement, besides soft loans facility will also be offered to them.

Similarly, she said special packages will be offered to female students of the university as per agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024