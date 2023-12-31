BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff says pressure is off in 2024 after her fairytale in New York

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2023 12:38pm

AUCKLAND: World number three Coco Gauff said Sunday she felt more relaxed heading into the next month’s Australian Open after achieving her goal of winning a Grand Slam title as a teenager.

The 19-year-old won the US Open in September and said it was a weight off her shoulders as she embarks on her 2024 season at the Auckland Classic beginning Monday, where she is defending champion.

“I felt like I had a clock and I needed to win as a teenager,” said Gauff, who turns 20 in March.

“Just for how I started, with Wimbledon and everything, I felt like I just needed to.

“Not with anyone’s expectations from my team, but fans and people who watch the game,” she told reporters in Auckland.

Gauff burst on to the scene as 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019 and was earmaked as a future Grand Slam champion after reaching the fourth round.

Four years later, she came from a set down in New York to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and become the tournament’s first American teenage champion since Serena Williams in 1999.

“That feeling I felt on match point was a high and I want to continue to chase that high,” said Gauff.

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

With a first Slam tucked under her belt, she said it would be a different feeling at the Australian Open starting on January 14, which would otherwise have been the last chance to achieve her teenage dream.

“I’m always going to put pressure on myself. I want to strive for more and I don’t want to only win one,” Gauff said.

Gauff said her 2023 campaign was defined in her mind as much by her shock first-round loss to Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon as her US Open breakthrough.

“After Wimbledon I reached the lowest point of my career, losing that match,” Gauff said.

“Learning from it helped me push forward and I think sometimes you need those setbacks to push you forward.

“Not to wake me up, because I felt like I always was awake, but realise that maybe you should put less pressure on every single match.”

Gauff faces fellow American Claire Liu in her opening match in Auckland on Tuesday.

Coco Gauff

Comments

1000 characters

Gauff says pressure is off in 2024 after her fairytale in New York

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable

Russia launches fresh air assault on Ukraine's biggest cities

Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Section 5 of MPO: IHC defines how detention orders can be passed

Read more stories