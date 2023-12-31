Atif Ikram elected FPCCI president

KARACHI: Majority of candidates nominated by United Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMP) succeeded in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the term of 2024-25.

According to unofficial results issued on Saturday late night, the UBG and BMP Progressive bagged all the leading seats including the slots of president and the senior vice president.

The UBG’s presidential candidate Atif Ikram Sheikh was unofficially elected, defeating Muhammad Ali from BMP.

Meanwhile, Saquib Fayyaz another nominee of the UBG defeated Abdul Ghani of BMP on the slot of senior vice president.

For the reserve seat of Women Chamber, Qurat ul Ain of UBG was elected. On Balochistan chamber seat Nasir Khan of BMP was elected. However, on four seats of vice presidents of Association Class, Asif Inam, Aman Paracha, Asif Sakhi and Zaki Ejaz of UBG were elected.

Aun Ali Syed (BMP) was elected on seat of vice president from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tariq Mehmood Jadoon (UBG) was elected on seat of vice presidents from Small Traders. Zain Iftikhar (UBG) was elected as vice president from Punjab. Abdul Muhamin Khan from UBG and Muhammad Yahya Memon from BMP were contesting for the seat of vice president from Sindh. As the both got equal numbers of votes, the result was withheld and to be announced later on.

