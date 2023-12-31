Notification on New Year celebrations

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has issued a notification regarding the celebration of New Year on the night of December 31st and January 1st, in which, the display of weapons, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling will be prohibited and Section 144 will be applicable throughout the division.

Under this section, on receiving a complaint the SHO of the concerned police station will take action under section 195 against the violators.

