Stocks end remarkable 2023 on a high: KSE-100 settles at 62,451 after 0.64% gain

Pakistan’s inflation projected to ease to 20-22% for FY24: SBP report

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Gas crisis continues: SSGC suspends supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Fake news being used to portray state in decline: COAS

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

