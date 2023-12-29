BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 28.2 (0.44%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By 164.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s inflation projected to ease to 20-22% for FY24: SBP report

  • In Governor’s Annual Report 2022-23, SBP chief says central bank will keep inflation expectations anchored to achieve its medium term target of 5-7%
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 06:28pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s inflation will ease to around 20-22% in the 2024 fiscal year, the central bank chief said on Friday in the Governor’s Annual Report 2022-23 issued weeks ahead of a national election which could help restore political and economic stability to the country.

The SBP will continue to take decisions to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched, it said, adding that Pakistan’s economy missed by a large margin its fiscal and primary surplus targets in FY23, with real GDP contracting to 0.2%.

The country of 241 million people experienced its highest ever inflation in FY23, with its currency dipping to historic lows until a $3 billion IMF bailout averted an imminent sovereign default in July.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed also said in his report that the CPI surged to 29.2% in FY23, which is around the upper bound of the bank’s revised projections.

Inter-bank market: rupee closes 2023 at 281.86 against US dollar

Ahmed added that the central bank will keep inflation expectations anchored to achieve its medium term target of 5-7% by the end of FY25.

Fiscal and policy measures taken prior and after the bailout are stabilising the $350 billion economy as Pakistan approaches a national election on February 8.

The report said fiscal and primary surplus targets for the year were missed by a large margin.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has also predicted inflation outlook for the remaining months of FY24 to be at a moderate level despite the upward revision of administered prices (gas prices).

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation in Pakistan for December is projected at 27.5-28.5%, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report earlier this week.

The finance ministry anticipated inflation to further ease out to 24-25% in January 2024.

Pakistan Economy SBP State Bank of Pakistan Pakistan GDP Pakistan's central bank Pakistan inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s inflation projected to ease to 20-22% for FY24: SBP report

Inter-bank market: rupee closes 2023 at 281.86 against US dollar

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Fake news being used to portray state in decline: Army Chief

Gas crisis continues: SSGC suspends supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh

Israeli tanks, missiles attack Gaza as Palestinian death toll keeps rising

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil prices set to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Read more stories