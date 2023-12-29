Fake news being used to portray state in decline: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Friday that fake news was being used to promote the impression that the state was in decline, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the National Farmers Convention in Islamabad, the army chief said there were attempts to create an atmosphere of panic, despair and chaos on social media.

He, however, warned that all types of mafias would be eliminated in the country.

“Formation of Pakistan is not accidental, instead it is established on the name of the Almighty,” he said, adding that the only states founded in the name of Islam were Pakistan and Madinah.

The COAS said farming was the profession of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it involves, discipline, growth and patience.

He went on to say that Pakistan has been blessed with immense natural resources and had been progressing rapidly in the 1960s.

However, the country got off track as it forgot Quaid-e-Azam’s message of unity, faith and discipline.

General Munir said that the Green Pakistan Initiative has been launched to accelerate agricultural growth in the country.

He added that the army would “serve the people and farmers of the country in this aspect”.

He said that agriculture malls, cold storage facilities, easy loans, climate change resistant seeds and genetically engineered livestock will be made available to farmers as part of the initiative.