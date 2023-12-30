BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Press Release Published December 30, 2023 Updated December 30, 2023 10:18am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain closed for 48 hours from Saturday morning.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said.

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries in Karachi

Pursuant to clause # 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved Sectoral Priority Order, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain closed for forty-eight hours from 08:00am Saturday, December 30, 2023 to 08:00am Monday, January 1, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this gas holiday period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least 7 days.”

