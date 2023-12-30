‘China Ice and Snow Tourism’ launched

ISLAMABAD: The 2024 “China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion Season” has been launched in Pakistan by the China Cultural Center in collaboration with the Culture Office of the Embassy of China in Pakistan.

The drive will go through the end of January 2024 with numerous promotional videos, documentaries, and exhibitions. It aims to help Pakistani audiences and natives worldwide have a deeper appreciation for China’s ice and snow culture and tourism, which will encourage them to visit China and experience this beauty by themselves, said the China Cultural Center in a statement here.

In this Ice and Snow promotional season China’s national tourist image, together with the ice and snow cultural riches of each area, are promoted through many carefully selected series of videos, virtual exhibitions and photography exhibitions.

