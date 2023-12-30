Dry weather likely: Met Office

KARACHI: Predominantly dry weather is likely to grip the country in January 2024 that may help spread the seasonal ailments, the Met Office said on Friday.

In a climate outlook for January 2024, it said that the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh are expected to see intense foggy weather as the country’s most parts may record a nearly normal rainfall next month.

The daytime temperatures are expected to remain warmer but nights may be colder in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas of Kashmir and Potohar region, it added.

Water availability of a moderate scale is expected, which may benefit the standing crops and vegetables of the Rabi season. Farmers of Barani (rain-crop) areas should schedule irrigation, accordingly, it advised.

Temperatures are likely to remain above normal nationwide with a maximum departure in Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas of Kashmir, it forecast.

