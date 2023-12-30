BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-30

PCAA delivers key projects worth Rs18bn in 2023

Muhammad Ali Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has successfully delivered some key infrastructure projects worth approximately PKR 18 billion in 2023 that will boost the aviation sector’s capabilities. Additional strategic schemes are in the pipeline to further upgrade airport facilities across Pakistan.

According to PCAA officials, projects worth approximately PKR 18 billion were completed this year. The most notable ones included the reconstruction and up-gradation of Lahore Airport’s main runway, enabling it to handle larger aircraft, and the rebuilding of runways at Faisalabad and Quetta airports.

Among upcoming projects are the establishment of a new general aviation aerodrome near Muridke, the construction of Gwadar International Airport, the expansion of Lahore Airport’s terminal building, and the reconstruction of Karachi Airport’s main runway.

The officials further shared long-term plans such as upgrading Sukkur Airport to an international facility, building a new Greenfield Airport in Dera Ismail Khan, constructing new facilities at Karachi and Multan airports, and adding multi-storey car parking at Peshawar Airport.

PCAA’s managing director emphasised that they will continue to invest in critical airport projects across Pakistan to boost regional connectivity, tap the sector’s economic potential, provide world-class services, and enable the aviation industry to thrive.

The successful delivery of projects in 2023 and the ambitious development plans for years ahead are being hailed as PCAA’s commitment to power Pakistan’s air transport sector growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Gwadar PCAA Peshawar airport aviation sector

Comments

1000 characters

PCAA delivers key projects worth Rs18bn in 2023

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories