PCAA delivers key projects worth Rs18bn in 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has successfully delivered some key infrastructure projects worth approximately PKR 18 billion in 2023 that will boost the aviation sector’s capabilities. Additional strategic schemes are in the pipeline to further upgrade airport facilities across Pakistan.

According to PCAA officials, projects worth approximately PKR 18 billion were completed this year. The most notable ones included the reconstruction and up-gradation of Lahore Airport’s main runway, enabling it to handle larger aircraft, and the rebuilding of runways at Faisalabad and Quetta airports.

Among upcoming projects are the establishment of a new general aviation aerodrome near Muridke, the construction of Gwadar International Airport, the expansion of Lahore Airport’s terminal building, and the reconstruction of Karachi Airport’s main runway.

The officials further shared long-term plans such as upgrading Sukkur Airport to an international facility, building a new Greenfield Airport in Dera Ismail Khan, constructing new facilities at Karachi and Multan airports, and adding multi-storey car parking at Peshawar Airport.

PCAA’s managing director emphasised that they will continue to invest in critical airport projects across Pakistan to boost regional connectivity, tap the sector’s economic potential, provide world-class services, and enable the aviation industry to thrive.

The successful delivery of projects in 2023 and the ambitious development plans for years ahead are being hailed as PCAA’s commitment to power Pakistan’s air transport sector growth.

