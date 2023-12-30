BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-30

Poultry sector attains international standards: FCCI

Press Release Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

FAISALABAD: Poultry sector in Pakistan has attained international standards and now progressive government policies could pave the way to make poultry the second biggest export industry after textile, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing an international conference on “Poultry Health - Challenges in Pakistan” organized by World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistani poultry products are accepted across the globe because of its high quality; however, to ensure its sustained export, we must focus on its supply chain. He stressed the need to develop indigenous species of parent flock, layers and broilers in addition to strengthening poultry feed and pharma industry to meet our domestic needs.

He welcomed the introduction of new soybean varieties developed by UAF and said that it is very encouraging that we could make Pakistan self-reliant in soybean production within the next three years. He said that these steps would not only help in weeding out rural poverty but also play a key role in meeting our domestic needs of cheap protein and exporting surplus products to the potential international markets. He said that Pakistan is already exporting eggs and chicks but to enhance its scope we must maintain a supply chain on a sustained basis.

He particularly appreciated the efforts of President Dr Hanif Nazir, Secretary General Dr Kashif Saleemi of WVPA and Madam Dr Farzana for organizing this international event in a most befitting manner.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Poultry Association and said that we must produce skilled manpower to enhance production of eggs and chicken on scientific lines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

textile FCCI UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad Pakistan Poultry Association poultry sector Dr Sajjad Arshad

Comments

1000 characters

Poultry sector attains international standards: FCCI

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories