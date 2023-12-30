Poultry sector attains international standards: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Poultry sector in Pakistan has attained international standards and now progressive government policies could pave the way to make poultry the second biggest export industry after textile, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing an international conference on “Poultry Health - Challenges in Pakistan” organized by World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistani poultry products are accepted across the globe because of its high quality; however, to ensure its sustained export, we must focus on its supply chain. He stressed the need to develop indigenous species of parent flock, layers and broilers in addition to strengthening poultry feed and pharma industry to meet our domestic needs.

He welcomed the introduction of new soybean varieties developed by UAF and said that it is very encouraging that we could make Pakistan self-reliant in soybean production within the next three years. He said that these steps would not only help in weeding out rural poverty but also play a key role in meeting our domestic needs of cheap protein and exporting surplus products to the potential international markets. He said that Pakistan is already exporting eggs and chicks but to enhance its scope we must maintain a supply chain on a sustained basis.

He particularly appreciated the efforts of President Dr Hanif Nazir, Secretary General Dr Kashif Saleemi of WVPA and Madam Dr Farzana for organizing this international event in a most befitting manner.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Poultry Association and said that we must produce skilled manpower to enhance production of eggs and chicken on scientific lines.

