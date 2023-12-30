BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Jamaat-e-Islami: JI Karachi chief opens overhauled fleet of vehicles

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief on Friday opened an overhauled fleet of vehicles in the city's model town locality, besides laying the foundation for a plant necessary there.

Vehicles stood rusted which were overhauled for different operations, he also gave away cheques of dues to some 28 retired employees at a small ceremony in the same town.

He lauded the engineers and town officials for their efforts for restoring the abandoned vehicles to a new look. He also directed the town chairman for an initiation process to promote the employees from grade five to the next one.

"The JI has been delivering in all the towns run by the party," he said. He said that the JI will begin a new era of progress and development in the city after sweeping the polls on Feb 8, 2024 to form the government in Sindh.

