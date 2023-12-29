BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 28.2 (0.44%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By 164.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St eyes muted open on last day of cheery 2023, rate cuts in view

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 07:44pm

U.S. stocks were set to open subdued on the final day of an upbeat year which has seen the benchmark S&P 500 rally close to a record peak due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.

The S&P is within a whisker of its all-time closing high reached in January 2022. If it ends above that level, it would confirm the index entered a bull market after it hit the bear market closing trough in October 2022.

The three main indexes were on track for both monthly and quarterly advances, setting them up for double-digit gains in 2023. They also eyed their ninth straight weekly gain, with the S&P set for its longest weekly winning streak since 2004.

The Dow Jones hit a record high on Thursday, while the Nasdaq is on track for its strongest yearly jump since 2003, sharply rebounding from a slump last year.

With the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes cooling the U.S. labor market as well as pressuring the economy, investors have amplified their bets of rate cuts heading into 2024.

Wall St edges up as year end approaches

As per CME’s FedWatch tool, the probability of policymakers cutting the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points in March stood at 70.1%.

“Sentiment has changed dramatically over the last two months. The expectation now that the Fed is going to be cutting rates next year has put an additional bid underneath the market,” said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest.

While the optimism could continue in the near term, Nolte pointed to risks of sticky inflation in 2024 that could force the Fed to keep interest rates elevated.

The year 2023 was marked by aggressive Fed rate hikes, which were finally halted in September, the U.S. banking crisis in March, an artificial intelligence stocks boom, the Israel-Hamas war, economic concerns that eventually bolstered the case for policy easing bets, among others.

The information technology is set to emerge as the top sectoral gainer in 2023, up 56.8%, benefiting from an AI exuberance and a surge in megacap stocks, while the defensive utilities sector was the worst hit with a 10.1% decline.

Nvidia and Meta Platforms were the top annual gainers on the S&P 500, eyeing around three-fold gains.

Investors are winding down for the holiday season, with markets staying shut on Monday, Jan. 1, on account of New Year’s Day.

At 8:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.04%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.06%.

Among corporate movers, Uber Technologies and Lyft lost 1.1% and 2.7%, respectively, in premarket trading, following a report that Nomura downgraded the ride-sharing platforms.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St eyes muted open on last day of cheery 2023, rate cuts in view

Stocks end remarkable 2023 on a high: KSE-100 settles at 62,451 after 0.64% gain

Inter-bank market: rupee closes 2023 at 281.86 against US dollar

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Fake news being used to portray state in decline: COAS

Gas crisis continues: SSGC suspends supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh

Israeli tanks, missiles attack Gaza as Palestinian death toll keeps rising

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Oil prices set to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Read more stories